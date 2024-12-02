Man overboard investigation in San Francisco, cruise ship officials say

A 72-year-old man is believed to have gone overboard from a Ruby Princess cruise ship that was headed into San Francisco on Monday, a cruise spokesperson confirmed.

The man is said to be an American citizen. It is believed he disappeared in the early morning hours before the ship docked. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the matter. Princess Cruises is cooperating with authorities on the investigation of this incident, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said CCTV footage from the ship has been reviewed and that the ship itself has been searched thoroughly for the man.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the guest who was traveling alone," said Negin Kamali, a public relations officer with Princess Cruises.

The ship arrived in San Francisco at 6:50 a.m. after its five-day voyage to Ensenada. The ship departed last Friday, Nov. 27.

Steward Chiron is a cruise expert from the website thecruiseguy.com and says there are numerous safety measures on board ships to prevent going overboard accidentally. "The guardrails are a regulated heights, often times there's railings, there's double railings and there's glass to go even further," said Chiron.

As of 5:30 p.m., The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they had suspended their search for the missing man. Earlier in the day, they said they were searching the waters off Monterey all the way into the San Francisco Bay.

Passengers we spoke with had not heard about the incident but say they're not worried. "No because this is the first I've heard of it, I don't know any circumstances. So I feel really safe," said Dee Dee, one of the passengers. "You don't climb over the railing, you'll be all right."

The ship was said to be in the loading process for its next journey – a 16-day voyage to the Hawaiian islands. The cruise ship is set to depart later today.