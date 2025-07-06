Man reportedly stabbed in fight over Pokémon cards

article

The Brief The fight sparked after a man allegedly cut in line to buy trading cards, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday.



Two men are in custody and another is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Colma store that reportedly stemmed from a fight over Pokémon trading cards.

Colma Police Department officers were called just after 9:20 a.m. on Saturday to a GameStop store at 4929 Junipero Serra Blvd. on reports of a fight and found a victim at the scene suffering from multiple cuts and stab wounds, according to a department statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday.

Officers learned at the scene that two male suspects were involved in the fight and had fled the area in two different cars before police arrived. The victim provided police with photos and license plate numbers of the two suspect vehicles.

CPD officers found one of the suspects less than a half-mile away from the scene of the stabbing, and the other suspect was later found in Daly City. The two were detained, and later identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Calles and 49-year-old Miguel Orellanas-Flores, both of San Francisco.

What we know:

An investigation into the stabbing revealed the fight was sparked between the victim and Orellanas-Flores after Orellanas-Flores allegedly cut in line at the store to buy Pokémon cards, according to the CPD.

"The argument turned physical when Orellanas-Flores struck the victim in the back of the head with a glass mason jar," the CPD said in a statement. "The second male, Calles, then grabbed the broken shards of glass of the mason jar and began to stab the victim multiple times."

Police did not specify if Orellanas-Flores and Calles knew each other prior to the alleged assault.

Orellanas-Flores and Calles were both arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime, the CPD said.

Both men were booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Featured article