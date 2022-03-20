Man rescued from underground storm drain in Antioch

article

A man trapped 15 feet underground in a storm drain was rescued Sunday night in Antioch, authorities said.

The man in his mid-30s emerged "uninjured" after firefighters and other rescuers freed him from a 16" pipe, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. He was being taken to a hospital to be examined.

Dozens of rescuers worked for 3.5 hours to bring the man to safety.

The fire department described it as a "complex & risky" effort when they announced their success at 9:30 p.m.

Four firefighters reached "the underground space where the victim in Antioch remains trapped" around 8:40 p.m., the fire department said earlier.

