Man sets himself on fire using narcotics in Rohnert Park hotel

A man set himself on fire Sunday morning using illegal narcotics, activating the sprinkler system of a Rohnert Park hotel room and triggering a visit from officers, according to Rohnert Park police.

The case began when police received a notification of a water flow fire alarm going off at the Inn at Rohnert Park at 5040 Redwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Rohnert Park fire and police personnel arrived within one minute and located a second-story hotel room with the sprinkler system activated, police said.

A man associated with the hotel room was found near the room with burns, according to police. A preliminary investigation suggested that he was using illegal narcotics, leading to his clothing catching fire, police said.

The man received what police described as "significant burns" to his arms and the front of his torso, and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for the burn injuries, police said.

The fire triggered the hotel's in-room sprinkler system and other guests staying at the hotel were displaced due to subsequent water damage from the activated sprinkler system, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gary Uboldi at (707) 588-3535.