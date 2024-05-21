Man shatters San Jose ice cream shop window, guardian scoops child to safety

San Jose police on Tuesday released a video in which a man was seen shattering the window of an ice cream shop, sending large shards of glass all over a child.

Investigators said on April 26, a man stood outside the shop located in the 2900 block of Aborn Square and shattered one of the windows behind a booth where a child was seated.

Surveillance video shows large pieces of glass flying all over the victim. The child’s guardian realizes what has happened and jumps into action, picking up and removing the child from the glass-covered area.

The adult and child left the store after the incident and there were no reports of injuries, police.

Detectives were later called to the ice cream shop, and they eventually identified the suspect as 36-year-old Payam Afsari.

San José police arrested Payam Afsari on May 15, 2024 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

There's no word on what prompted the attack or what Afsari allegedly used to smash the window.

Investigators were asking anyone who can help identify the two people or with further information about this case to contact the San José Police Assaults Unit by email at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4161.