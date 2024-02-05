Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed in Vallejo's 2nd homicide of the year

By Katy St. Clair
Vallejo
Bay City News
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was shot and killed Sunday in Vallejo, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Bonnie Way and Melody Lane around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. 

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or email her at Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net. You can also contact Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or email him at Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net. 

This was Vallejo's second homicide this year. 

