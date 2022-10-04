Oakland hits 101 homicides; man killed as police respond to catalytic converter theft

article

Oakland police on Tuesday morning began investigating the city's 101st homicide in the Glenview neighborhood as they were responding to a report of a stolen catalytic converter.

Police said a man was found dead at 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue, just as police were called out to investigate the theft.

As officers were responding, they were advised of reports of a shooting that just occurred in the same location.

Police spokeswoman Candace Keas did not immediately explain if the theft of the catalytic converter was directly connected to the shooting.

"This is still an active investigation and no other information has been released," she wrote in an email.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 24 hours earlier, 60-year-old Louis Truehill was killed on Monday at 3 p.m. He was the city's 100th homicide victim.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other prosecutors are convening Tuesday in Oakland to discuss how to reduce the number of murders and shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.Candace Keas #4777