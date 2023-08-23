Man shot in leg trying to stop catalytic converter theft in Sunnyvale

A Sunnyvale man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning as four people tried to steal his catalytic converter from his car in the driveway.

The Sunnyvale Department of Safety said the man was taken to the hospital and should be released later in the day.

Officers said that they were called out to a home in the 1500 block of Klamath Drive at 3:30 a.m. When they got there, the man told them that he had been fired at multiple times after he went out to confront four suspects who were in the middle of stealing his catalytic converter.

The suspects fled in a dark sedan, police said.

Capt. Dzanh Le said that the suspects didn't end up taking the catalytic converter in the end.

Le warned the public not to confront thieves; it's better to call 911 and be a good witness.