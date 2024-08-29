Man, 27, shot and killed while working in East Oakland

Neighbors reported hearing rapid gunfire in East Oakland on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a homicide scene filled with dozens of evidence markers.

The killing took place in a busy parking lot while the victim was working.

A memorial of candles and flowers marked the site where a man was shot and killed.

A family member identified the victim as William Robinson, a graduate of Oakland High School. Family and neighbors said the 27-year-old man worked under a tent, selling cell phone service to low-income customers.

They said he was out there daily.

The killing took place near a mural that reads "Heal Oakland" in the back parking lot of a Dollar Store on International Boulevard.

"I'm beyond vigilant. You just have to be vigilant in general where you go. Unfortunately, being Oakland, you have to be a little more vigilant," said Dominica Alexander, who lives nearby.

The owner of a nearby tire shop said this killing is another example of the violent crime that grips Oakland.



"I hear the shots, like 25 shots. I'm across the street. Police coming and somebody died," SAID Ricardo Vindiola, who has owned a tire shop nearby for 20 years.

City Councilman Noel Gallo said: "We have a serious crime problem here. It's an emergency and we got to address it. We need more law enforcement to be able to enforce the laws that we have."

Gallo took issue with other city leaders who quote data showing violent crime is down.

"They don't live in it," he said. "They don't touch it. They don't see it."

Gallo happened upon the crime scene shortly after the homicide.

He said three suspects fired their guns at the victim.

"They pulled up, shot him and killed him and moved on," Gallo said.

Neighbors said they are unsettled by the many shots fired during this homicide.

They said there's often no law enforcement presence until there is a loss of life.

"Every day, more people die in the street. And no police coming," said Vindiola

Police said they're conducting a followup investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

They have not said what the motive was.

Investigators asked anyone with video or photos of the incident to contact them.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU