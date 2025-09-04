Man allegedly carrying weapon shot by San Francisco police on Highway 101

The Brief A man allegedly carrying an edged weapon was shot by police on Highway 101 in San Francisco near the Cesar Chavez offramp. The San Francisco Police Department said its officers were called in to assist sheriff's deputies regarding a man walking along the highway. One officer opened fire, striking the man.



A man carrying an edged weapon was shot by police Thursday morning along Highway 101 in San Francisco, officials said.

Man was allegedly walking along highway

What we know:

At an afternoon press conference, the San Francisco Police Department said officers were called around 11:19 a.m. to assist sheriff's deputies regarding a man walking along the highway near Cesar Chavez Street.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ San Francisco police officers stand on the Cesar Chavez Street offramp after an "officer-involved" shooting. Sept. 4, 2025

1 officer opened fire

Dig deeper:

Officers spotted the man near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp, and he was holding an edged weapon, though police could not specify what the actual weapon was.

Officers made contact with the man, and for reasons not yet known, one officer opened fire on the man. Authorities have not said what actions led up to the officer discharging their weapon.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is not yet known.

The Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp was temporarily blocked while officers investigated.

SkyFox flew overhead, showing that several police officers and patrol cars were stationed on the off-ramp.

Police were also seen inspecting a trail of blood by an evidence marker on the shoulder of the road.

The district attorney's office, along with the police department, is investigating the police shooting.

The police department will hold a town hall in the next 10 days to discuss some of the findings from its investigation.