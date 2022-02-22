Man shot near San Francisco City Hall, no arrests made

article

A man was shot and injured near San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday police said. No arrests have been made.

Police responded to the incident at Hyde and Fulton streets at approximately 4 p.m.

San Francisco Command Officer Raj Vaswani tweeted that the victim suffered life-threatening injury. Police updated hours later to say the victim was treated and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no suspect description is available and no arrests have been made.