Man shot to death late Friday night in Oakland

A man was shot dead late Friday night in East Oakland, police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 11:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid but the man died.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.