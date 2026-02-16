Man stabbed at Antioch hotel; suspect sought

article

A man was critically injured in a stabbing at an Antioch hotel on Sunday night, and police are searching for his attacker.

Antioch Police Department officers were called just after 8:35 p.m. on Sunday to the Comfort Inn located in the 2400 block of Mahogany Way on reports of the stabbing, according to a department statement.

Officers found the victim at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds, and he was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police did not release details on a possible motive for the stabbing, but noted that it appeared to be a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact APD Detective Hoffman at 925-779-6972 or via email at rhoffman@antiochca.gov .