Man stabbed to death in San Jose parking lot

A man was stabbed to death early Monday morning in a San Jose parking lot, police said, and the suspect ran off before officers appeared.

San Jose Police Sgt. Jorge Garibay said the stabbing was reported at 2:33 a.m. in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Story Road, which is a big intersection with lots of shops.

Someone had called to say there had been a fight.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He wasn't conscious or breathing.

Medical crews pronounced him dead on the scene.

Whoever stabbed him had already left the scene, police said.

There is no description of the suspect or a motive that has been revealed.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

This was San Jose's 17th homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

People can remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, or calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.