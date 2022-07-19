Man stabbed in SFO Terminal 3 baggage claim area

Police are investigating a stabbing incident at the San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning.

Officers received a report of a stabbing in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 around 4:55 a.m. in the morning, police said.

Police found a male victim with non-life threatening stab wounds upon arrival, officials said. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers detained a man related to the investigation and are processing evidence on the scene, police said.

Police said there are no current threat to the public and airport flights have not been affected.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.