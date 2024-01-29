Expand / Collapse search

San Jose stabbing kills man: police

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead on Sunday.

The fatal incident happened at 4:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of Alamden Expressway.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, the police department said.

Featured

Third body found in waters near Half Moon Bay plane crash site
article

Third body found in waters near Half Moon Bay plane crash site

A third body has been pulled from the water near where a plane crashed off the coast of Half Moon Bay earlier this month, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVU.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the victim's identity at this time. 