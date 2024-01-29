San Jose stabbing kills man: police

San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead on Sunday.

The fatal incident happened at 4:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of Alamden Expressway.

Officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, the police department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.