Man testing fireworks charged with arson in Butte County's Thompson Fire

An Oroville man, who admitted to investigators he was testing newly purchased fireworks, has been charged with arson for the Thompson Fire that started in Butte County on July 2.

The Butte County District Attorney on Monday said Spencer Grant Anderson, 26, is charged with arson of an inhabited structure, arson of forest land and arson causing multiple structures to burn.

According to Cal Fire, the 3,789 acre fire that is now fully contained, destroyed 26 structures, including residences and businesses.

According to the D.A.'s office, the fire was started near the intersection of Cherokee and Thompson Flat Roads in an unincorporated area northeast of Oroville.

Anderson allegedly has a prior domestic-violence related conviction, the D.A.'s press release said.

If convicted as charged, Anderson faces upwards of 21 years in state prison. He was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon. He is being held in the county jail on a no-bail hold. He is expected back in court on Wednesday.

At Monday's arraignment, Butte County D.A. Mike Ramsey and Cal Fire Unit chief Garrett Sjolund detailed the events that led to Anderson's arrest.

They said the fire started on the morning of a Red Flag Day when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees. The fire quickly spread up the hillside due to hot and dry conditions. They said in the span of eight hours, the fire traveled over three and a half miles, destroying more than a dozen homes. 34 structures were damaged and destroyed in that time frame.

Investigators pinpointed the fire's area of origin and determined the cause was arson by ruling out weather, mechanical, utility or other causes.

Cal Fire investigators fingered Anderson as the suspect, linking him to the Toyota sedan that was at the scene when the fire started. Investigators said the fire was started by Anderson throwing a flaming object from the Toyota as he drove along Cherokee Road.

Anderson was monitored for a length of time before a search warrant was executed on Aug. 22. Investigators found further evidence implicating Anderson in the Thompson Fire. During questioning, he admitted to buying fireworks on the morning the fire started. He said he went to the remote area to test the fireworks by throwing them out of his car window.