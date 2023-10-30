Man who attended nightclub shot to death in Oakland's Uptown

A 34-year-old Oakland man was killed in the Uptown neighborhood over the weekend, bringing the city's total homicide count to 106.

Police were called shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of 19th Street.

There, they found the man had been shot on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The East Bay Times noted that the man had been at a club in the area before he was shot. A motive for the killing has not been revealed.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

