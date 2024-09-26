Man who defrauded California Target stores over $500k sentenced to prison

article

A Massachusetts man was given just over five years in federal prison for defrauding Target stores in California and other states, according to federal prosecutors.

Michael O'Brien, Jr., 32, pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud for buying Target gift cards, stealing their codes, then selling the codes online, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement Wednesday.

After selling the codes, he and his crew returned the gift cards for a full refund.

O'Brien's scheme affected not only Target stores in California but also 35 other states, according to prosecutors. His theft added up to at least $508,000. He has been ordered to pay that amount in restitution.

According to his plea agreement, O'Brien admitted that the intended theft was over $1 million.