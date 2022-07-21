Man who killed Caltrans worker in hit-and-run sentenced for 8 years

A man convicted for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Caltrans worker in June was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Taje Holliman, 31, of San Francisco, pleaded no contest to all charges Wednesday, including vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. He was sentenced to six years of state prison, and two years in county jail.

Holliman fatally hit a Caltrans worker, Quanda McGadney, on I-80 west near Lagoon Valley Road in Vacaville and did not stop, investigators said. McGadney, 51, a landscape maintenance worker for the department, died at the scene.

Holliman was later arrested by the CHP.