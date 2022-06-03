Caltrans landscaper killed in hit-and-run collision while working in Vacaville, driver arrested

article

A Caltrans worker was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Vacaville Friday morning, officials say. California Highway Patrol have arrested the driver who they say is responsible.

Officers responded to the collision at around 10:03 a.m. It happened on westbound I-80, west of Lagoon Valley Road. CHP said the driver of a white Mazda 3 struck a pedestrian and immediately fled the scene.

Caltrans officials later identified the victim as Quanda McGadney, 51, a landscape maintenance worker for the department. McGadney was killed while she was working. Caltrans said she's been with the department since 2018, but had served California for more than 18 years.

CHP said the victim pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver was apprehended by a CHP officer a short time after the crash in Fairfield with assistance from Fairfield Police Department.

CHP identified the suspect as Taje Jakkar Holliman, 31, of San Francisco. He was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on multiple charges including hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

CHP Solano and Golden Gate Division are investigating the crash. There were no details on what factors may have been involved leading up to the crash.

McGadney is survived by her 9-year-old daughter Nairobi and her two sisters.

"The loss of one of our own public servants in this tragic incident is being felt heavily within the Caltrans family today. Our thoughts and heartfelt support are focused on her family, friends and colleagues at this time," said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck.

Caltrans said this is the first death on the job for an employee since 2017 and the 37th Caltrans worker to die on the job in District 4 history, according to the agency.

"This tragedy is particularly painful, coming so close to our workers memorial service just a little over a month ago, and drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be," said Keck.

Westbound I-80 was shutdown for several hours before it reopened later in the afternoon.

A memorial fund is being established for the victim's family.