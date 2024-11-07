Man who shot Safeway guard after robbery sentenced 31 years to life

article

Two years after a Safeway security guard was shot while working, the suspect in the case, 52-year-old Andre Brown was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Brown visited the Safeway in the 4900 block of Mission Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2022 and took several items and tried to leave without paying, SFDA Brooke Jenkins said Thursday. When the guard followed Brown out of the store onto the nearby sidewalk, Brown fired his gun twice, striking the guard once in the groin.

Brown ran away but was caught by San Francisco police officers on a Muni bus a few blocks away, the DA's office said.

Additionally, the DA's office reported Brown was on bail when he stole from the Safeway store and shot the guard.

He was convicted of several charges, including second-degree robbery, assault with a semi-automatic weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and a convict carrying a loaded gun.

"Mr. Brown has been convicted of numerous violent crimes and will now face consequences for his criminal behavior," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "The sentence imposed by the court recognizes the seriousness of Mr. Brown’s crimes and delivers justice to the victim."

Brown was denied bail and has remained in custody since the shooting.