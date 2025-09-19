Man who was stabbing roommate when shot by officer was being evicted: Santa Clara police

The Brief Mohammed Nizamuddin was shot on Sept. 3 by a Santa Clara Police Department officer responding to a home in the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive on reports of a fight that escalated to a stabbing. The SCPD said that a preliminary investigation revealed the relationship between Nizamuddin and his roommates "had deteriorated in recent months." The property landlord initiated eviction proceedings against Nizamuddin, and a roommate testified in support of the eviction.



Santa Clara police on Friday identified the man who was shot and killed when an officer allegedly found him stabbing his roommate in an attack that authorities say was fueled by previous altercations and the suspect’s impending eviction.

What we know:

Mohammed Nizamuddin was shot on Sept. 3 by a Santa Clara Police Department officer responding to a home in the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive on reports of a fight that escalated when one of the people involved pulled a knife, according to a department statement.

Chief Corey Morgan said at a press conference held two days following the shooting that when the officer arrived at the home, he discovered the front door was locked, but he could hear a commotion inside.

After identifying himself, the officer kicked in the door and saw one roommate with a knife in his hand straddling another, who was pinned to the ground.

Morgan said the suspect ignored the officer's verbal commands.

"When the officer saw the suspect's hand holding the knife come down toward the victim, the officer shot four times, striking the suspect with all four of the shots," Morgan said.

Nizamuddin was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The roommate survived but was treated for stab wounds to the hands, chest, lung, and abdomen. Officials said the injuries came from two separate knives, as the first one broke during the attack, and the suspect retrieved another.

Dig deeper:

The house manager for the property said four men lived at the home, and they were high-tech workers, though the suspect was currently unemployed.

Police said Nizamuddin was employed as a contracted worker through a third-party agency until he was fired in February 2024

The SCPD also said that a preliminary investigation revealed the relationship between Nizamuddin and his roommates "had deteriorated in recent months."

"Disagreements escalated over household matters, including thermostat use, and tensions increased after an incident in July 2025 when the suspect damaged property after an argument with the victim," Santa Clara police said. "Following that incident, the landlord evidently initiated eviction proceedings against… Mohammed.

Police said that, on Aug. 29 – just five days before the fatal altercation – the victim testified in support of Nizamuddin’s eviction, and that preliminary information "indicates this testimony was a significant factor leading up to the attack."

The SCPD also said investigators "are aware of an online posting attributed to the suspect" on LinkedIn that was posted about eight hours before the altercation.

Police said the post – made by a profile sharing the same name as the suspect – made claims that Nizamuddin "faced racial discrimination in the workplace" and "ascribed blame to perceived ‘white supremacy.’" Police also said that Nizamuddin "had publicly stated online that he believed his job loss was the result of discrimination."

The SCPD reported investigators are working to confirm who made the online posts. Anyone with information was asked to contact SCPD Detective Sergeant Bell at 408-615-4814 or email him at DBell@santaclaraca.gov.