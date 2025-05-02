Man wins $1 million on lottery scratcher bought at this Peninsula gas station

One lucky lottery player is $1 million richer after winning big on a scratcher ticket purchased at a gas station in South San Francisco.

The winner, identified by the California Lottery as Javier Sanchez, says he plans to pay off his house with his winnings.

The winning ticket was bought at a Circle K located at 221 Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, Sanchez's usual spot to buy lottery tickets.

Sanchez is no stranger to winning the lottery. Lottery officials say he won $1,000 from five scratcher tickets between May 2024 and February 2025.

Lottery officials announced two other recent winners on Wednesday, in addition to Sanchez.

Candice Stephens won $2 million on a scratcher ticket she bought at Sherman's Liquor & Food in Indio.

Another Southern California lottery player, Shawntwayne Cannon, won $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword scratcher bought at Saddleback Market in Palmdale, lottery officials said.