Man, woman shot dead in East Oakland apartment

A man and a woman were found dead from gunshot wounds Tuesday morning in East Oakland.

The bodies were found at about 6:45 a.m. at an apartment building at Seminary and Avenal avenues.

Police went were called to building twice

What we know:

KTVU learned that police were first called to the same building hours earlier, when gunshots were first reported. However, officers didn't find any victims at the time.

"It was like five shots, then 10 seconds go by, there was another five shots," said Kailen Glasper, who lives nearby and was up with her newborn.

"I heard like a pop-pop-pop-pop, and I looked at my boyfriend, and he's like, ‘You hear that?’," she recalled. "And then it goes again, pop-pop-pop-pop-pop."

The first calls came in at around 3 a.m. with reports of gunfire from callers and the city's ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system. There were reports of screaming from a specific apartment. However, several callers refused to give detailed information to police. After an initial search didn't turn up anything, officers cleared the scene.

Officers were called back to the same building hours later.

Drone spotted first body

What they're saying:

Within an hour, an officer using a drone spotted an unresponsive woman inside the apartment. When officers went inside, they found the woman and a man dead from gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police would not say if they believed it was a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

"Everybody says, ‘Oh, it’s Oakland, it happens every day.' This is definitely not something you get used to," Glasper said. "My kids play outside and you know, it's just a lot. You never know what can happen anymore."

