Man, woman shot in San Jose at Kaiser offices: police

The Brief San Jose police said a man and a woman were shot Monday morning at Kaiser's medical offices. Aerial view from the SkyFox chopper showed a heavy police presence outside the complex as well as the solar-covered parking lots. Police were seen escorting people out of the building. Police said the shooting "is believed to be an isolated incident."



San Jose police said a man and a woman were shot Monday morning at Kaiser's medical offices.

Pair shot at medical offices

What we know:

The pair suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals, police said.

In a statement, police said that patrol cars were sent to the 5700 block of Cottle Road, where Kaiser's medical officers are located.

Aerial view from the SkyFox chopper showed a heavy police presence outside the complex as well as the solar-covered parking lots. Police were seen escorting people out of the building.

Kaiser issued a shelter-in-place for nearly two hours, which was lifted about noon.

Police said the shooting "is believed to be an isolated incident."

An ophthalmology patient walking nearby told KTVU that she was "shocked" that this happened.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

San Jose police showed up in force outside Kaiser offices on Cottle Road. June 8, 2026

San Jose police showed up in force outside Kaiser offices on Cottle Road. June 8, 2026

San Jose police showed up in force outside Kaiser offices on Cottle Road. June 8, 2026

San Jose police show up after a man and woman shot at the Kaiser offices on Cottle Road. June 8, 2026