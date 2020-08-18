Mandatory evacuations continue to expand due to wildfires in Sonoma County

Mandatory evacuations from wildfires continue to affect Sonoma County residents Tuesday evening.

In reference to Wildfire 13-4, Tuesday evening's latest evacuation orders have expanded east of Sewell Road and King Ridge Road, north of Old Cazadero Road and Austin Creek (The actual Creek) and East Austin Creek through the recreation area. West of East Austin Creek and Wal Bridge Ridge. And south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.

In addition, areas from Guerneville to the coast are under madatory evacuation orders.

(See map) Entire area Zone 1D (1D1, 1D2, 1D3, 1D4, 1D5)

East of the Sonoma Coast from Fort Ross Rd.to the Russian River

North and East of the Russian River. South of Sweetwater Springs Rd. and south of Fort Ross Rd.



"If you are in the above areas please calmly and quickly evacuate. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of the order. First Responders are currently working on going door to door to assist," Sonoma County Sheriff's Office wrote.

Also impacted is the area south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road, west of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road, east of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek).

Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management urged residents to leave the area immediately at around 3:45 p.m.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted a new evacuation order for the 11-16 Fire in the Meyers Grade Road area:

"Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast, South of Fort Ross Road and north of the Intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1."

If you are in that area you should leave now.

Tuesday evening, officials issued an evacuation warning for west of South Fork Gualala River. North of Fort Ross Road, and south and east of King Ridge Road.

An evacuation warning indicates you should be prepared to evacuate and monitor the latest fire conditions for instruction.

Sonoma County Schools superintendent has cancelled classes in the following districts for Wednesday: Kashia Rancheria School District, The Fort Ross School District, The Montgomery School District, the Monte Rio School District and the Guerneville School District. Evacuation orders are in effect for all of theses school districts.

The heatwave has unleased a number of large fires around the Bay Area. Firefighters in Napa County are battling the Hennessey and Gamble fires that led to mandatory evacuations. The Marsh Fire near Sunol and the Deer Fire in Contra Costa County are some of the other large wildifres in the area.

The governor has declared a statewide emergency due to the fires and the extreme temperatures.