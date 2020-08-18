Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency over wildfires, extreme weather

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a statewide emergency over wildfires burning across the state.

The governor's office said the emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of vital resources to help combat fires burning at each end of the state.

Officials said the historic West Coast heat wave, coupled with high winds is draining resources.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” said Governor Newsom. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

On Monday, the governor secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bolster the state's response to fires burning in Napa, Nevada, and Monterey counties. He also signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address the impacts of the ongoing heatwave.