Man's body found in San Jose RV was result of homicide: coroner

article

A man whose body was found earlier this month in a San Jose RV was killed in a homicide – the city's third so far this year, police and the medical examiner ruled.

In a news release Thursday, Sgt. Jorge Garibay said that the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office determined that the man had suffered physical trauma before he was found dead in a recreational vehicle on Jan. 11 just before 11 p.m. near Kruse Drive and Montague Expressway.

The man's body had decomposed so badly that it wasn't clear to officers if he had been the victim of foul play, Garibay said.

Police collected evidence as the medical examiner's team began conducting a concurrent investigation.

Neither agency described the physical trauma or how the man died.

His name was not immediately released.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810, Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117 and Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov, 4117@sanjoseca.gov, and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.