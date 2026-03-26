March Madness comes to SAP Center in San Jose

The Brief The SAP Center has been transformed from a hockey and concert arena into a basketball stadium to host two high-stakes Sweet 16 games. Thursday's doubleheader features Big Ten champion Purdue against Texas, followed by a matchup between top-seeded Arizona and SEC champion Arkansas. San Jose is celebrating the tournament with a "Superfest" at San Pedro Square and a massive drone show scheduled for Friday night.



The madness of the NCAA Tournament has officially arrived in the South Bay.

What we know:

Four of the nation's top college basketball teams have descended on San Jose to compete in the Sweet 16 round of the West Regional.

The SAP Center, typically home to the San Jose Sharks and major concert tours, has been fully converted into a basketball venue for the next several days.

The backstory:

This marks the third time in the last four years that March Madness has returned to the Bay Area, following last year's West Regional at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The action tips off Thursday afternoon with the Big Ten champion Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Texas Longhorns.

Following that contest, the West Regional's No. 1 seed, the Arizona Wildcats, will face off against the SEC champion Arkansas Razorbacks.

The winners of Thursday's games will return to the court on Saturday to play for a spot in the Final Four.

What you can do:

Beyond the games at the arena, the city of San Jose is hosting several community events for fans.

The "Superfest" fan zone will be active at San Pedro Square through Saturday, offering a hub for basketball enthusiasts and families.

Additionally, a large-scale drone show is set to light up the sky over Discovery Meadow on Friday night.

Tickets for Thursday’s doubleheader are still available. A single ticket provides access to both Sweet 16 games, with the first tip-off scheduled for 4:10 p.m.