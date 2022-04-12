Marin 8th graders return from field trip to Washington D.C. with COVID-19

article

22 Marin County 8th graders who returned from their field trip to Washington D.C. last week have tested positive for COVID-19, Marin County Public Health says.

The group was among 77 students from two schools who returned from the trip on Sunday, April 10. County health officials said they had tested positive before returning to school the next day. Marin County Public Health issued an advisory to all middle schools offering guidance on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 56 students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Public health officials said all the infected students have reported mild or no symptoms and none are hospitalized. 90% of Marin County 8th graders are fully vaccinated with over half of them having received their booster shot, officials said.

Washington D.C. is currently undergoing a high-profile coronavirus surge with Rep. Rashida Tlaib announcing on Monday that she is among a wave of Washington leaders who have tested positive.

Marin County Public Health recommends that students and staff who participated in the Washington field trip may return to class unless they have tested positive for COVID or are symptomatic. They should also test for COVID prior to returning to class and continue testing for five days after their return or sooner if they experience symptoms.

Participants in the field trip should wear a mask indoors in school and in public for five days upon returning from the trip if anyone within the group they traveled with tested positive for COVID.