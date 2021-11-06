Marin County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11

article

Following San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, more Bay Area counties rolled out vaccination plans for kids 5-11 years old.

In Marin County, it was as easy as checking in and going behind black walls to get a COVID-19 shot.

"I thought it was going to be more painful than it was," said 8 year old Aidan Byrne.

Parents say this shot was the easiest vaccine they could prepare for.

"Now it's his turn and of course on the day he got a little nervous about it," said Nariahya Byrne.

At Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael, about 500 kids received their first dose. The original plan, according to the Marin County Department of Health, was to vaccinate 1,000 kids at the school.

"We're confident that it's not a matter of supply," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer." "It's a matter of distribution and so we're promised that we'll get more vaccine over the coming days and weeks."

County wide, about 1,000 students received a vaccine at three different sites. The county's goal is to vaccinate at least three-quarters of the age group, or 15,000 students, by next month.

"I'm really excited to be here," said Ann Orsine, who sat with her daughter as she received her vaccine. "We've been really waiting for this day. We were the first ones in line on the website to sign up and here we are."

Some kids felt the typical symptoms right away, like arm soreness. Others say they just followed instructions from people administering the shots.

"Just stay calm," said 10-year old Aquina Orsine."Don't think about it."

At the end of the day, health and school leaders say it's another step closer to beating the pandemic, and maybe one day, making school look a little more like normal; without masks or restrictions.

Advertisement

"Our hope is that we'll begin to see things lessen," said Mary Jane Burke, Marin County Schools Superintendent. "But more important than that, we can keep kids in school."