Marin County and San Rafael investing millions to fight impending El Niño storm impacts

The Brief Marin County is committing $5 million to combat potential flooding and extreme weather impacts caused by El Niño. San Rafael emergency officials warn that upcoming king tides combined with storm surges create severe winter flood risks. Local residents and officials are preparing infrastructure, sandbags, and tide gates ahead of critical holiday tide windows.



As Marin County and surrounding cities continue to absorb significant impacts from winter weather, local governments are committing substantial funds to prepare for the heightened risks of the upcoming El Niño season across the Bay Area.

Preparing for El Niño

Marin County is allocating $5 million specifically to address severe winter weather and flooding. The emergency strategy includes $2.27 million directed toward flood barriers, sandbags, tide gates, and drainage protections. Additionally, $390,000 will fund Marin County Parks flood and erosion projects, while $340,000 is earmarked for disaster operations and preparedness.

County officials are urging the public to prepare ahead of time rather than waiting for major systems to make landfall.

"We just really want to put the message out that residents should really prepare for El Niño, prepare before the storm comes, and be connected to official information," said Marin County Spokesperson Anastasia Pallas. "And that is our Ready Marin website, which anyone can go to, and making sure that they are signed up for Alert Marin, which is the county's emergency response communications."

Ocean conditions and King Tides

In San Rafael, emergency management officials emphasize that predictable ocean conditions already present a challenge before accounting for incoming storm systems.

"Realistically, we're already looking at over 8-foot tides for king tides plus winds, storm surge, and rain potential, and we just won't know until we're closer," said Quinn Gardner, San Rafael's Deputy Director of Emergency Services.

Gardner noted that major tidal windows are approaching quickly. "Two of the king tides we know certainly are basically Thanksgiving Eve and Christmas Eve," Gardner said. "Will they come through quickly? Will we have a stalled atmospheric river? Will we get an inch of rain for a couple weeks or will we see 10 inches of rain in a couple days? Those all have very different impacts and the timing associated with that."

Local residents report that summer baseline water levels already showed concerning increases. Julie Jay, a longtime Greenbrae homeowner, observed summer tides running roughly 11 to 12 inches higher than forecasted levels.

While Jay expressed appreciation for the efforts of County Supervisor Dennis Rodoni and Public Works Director Christopher Blunk, she remains concerned about whether the preparation will be enough.

"Let’s be positive and say it’s a good start, obviously too little too late," Jay said. "But you know, this should have happened 40 years ago."

With summer delivering longer and higher tides, officials and residents alike are bracing for a winter season that carries significantly higher potential for severe tidal flooding.