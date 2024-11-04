Mark Farrell slapped with $108K ethics fine one day before election
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell has agreed to a $108,000 fine for campaign law violations, according to a settlement with the city's Ethics Commission.
The commission found that Farrell's mayoral committee received reimbursements exceeding fair amounts for expenses from a committee he established to back Proposition D.
Mayoral committees have a $500 limit on individual contributions, unlike ballot measure committees, which do not have such a limit.
The Ethics Commission said the excess payments gave Farrell an unfair advantage in the election.