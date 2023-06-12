Mark your calendars: Coachella music festival announces 2024 dates

article

Music fans, mark your calendars.

The 2024 Coachella music festival dates have been announced.

Weekend one of the popular festival is set for April 12 - 14 and the following weekend's dates are April 19 - 21. The shows happen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the festival's website, advance sale tickets are available starting Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

The festival, going strong for the better part of 20 years, has been known for booking major acts and includes a diverse roster of performers that spans several genres. Last year's headliners included Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean, whose performance did not go as planned.

Coachella, held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, is promoted by Southern California-based Goldenvoice, whose parent company is AEG. Goldenvoice also puts on the Portola Music Festival, coming up in San Francisco this fall. The promoter works with some notable Bay Area music venues.

This past year, Goldenvoice was fined a hefty amount for breaking curfew during the first weekend of the all-ages Coachella fest.