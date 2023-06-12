Expand / Collapse search

Mark your calendars: Coachella music festival announces 2024 dates

By KTVU staff
Published 
Entertainment
KTVU FOX 2
article

Festivalgoers attend the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Expand

OAKLAND, Calif. - Music fans, mark your calendars. 

The 2024 Coachella music festival dates have been announced. 

Weekend one of the popular festival is set for April 12 - 14 and the following weekend's dates are April 19 - 21. The shows happen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

According to the festival's website, advance sale tickets are available starting Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

The festival, going strong for the better part of 20 years, has been known for booking major acts and includes a diverse roster of performers that spans several genres. Last year's headliners included Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean, whose performance did not go as planned

Coachella, held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, is promoted by Southern California-based Goldenvoice, whose parent company is AEG. Goldenvoice also puts on the Portola Music Festival, coming up in San Francisco this fall. The promoter works with some notable Bay Area music venues. 

This past year, Goldenvoice was fined a hefty amount for breaking curfew during the first weekend of the all-ages Coachella fest. 

Featured

Surprise! Blink-182 performing at Coachella
article

Surprise! Blink-182 performing at Coachella

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker will perform Friday evening as a late addition to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.