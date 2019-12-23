Marshawn Lynch returning to Seattle Seahawks

article

It looks like Beast Mode is back.

The Seahawks and Marshawn Lynch are reuniting after reaching an agreement on Monday night, his agent confirmed on Twitter.

The Seahawks signed Lynch to a one year deal, only for the last regular-season game against the San Francisco 49ers and the postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier Monday on his radio show that Lynch was flying to Seattle to undergo a physical.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape.