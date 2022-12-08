Expand / Collapse search

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 8:26AM
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
KTVU FOX 2

Covid, RSV and flu on the rise

Covid, RSV and flu are all on the rise. Greg Liggins reports

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. 

The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for getting sick should wear masks in public if their county is at the medium level.

All other Bay Area counties remain in the low level as of Thursday morning. 
 