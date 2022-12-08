Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for getting sick should wear masks in public if their county is at the medium level.

All other Bay Area counties remain in the low level as of Thursday morning.

