Mass looting of Oakland Shiekh store captured on video, car on fire

Video of an Oakland Shiekh store in the Fruitvale District being looted by a mass of people on Tuesday night was captured on camera.

What we know:

The store, located at 3422 International Boulevard, was struck sometime this evening in the same vicinity where there had been an earlier, but peaceful, anti-ICE protest.

KTVU also has video of a car on fire in the same area at 35th and International Blvd. We are working to get more details about what happened. We have reached out to OPD for official details but have not yet heard back.

Norma Orozco, an organizer of the earlier peaceful protest said the protest ended at 8 p.m. and everybody dispersed. That's when she saw a car crash happen and one of the cars involved was left abandoned. Much later, a group set the car on fire.

"At some point, other individuals came up and somebody lit the car on fire. When the car was already on fire, I saw at least three Oakland Police drive by and do absolutely nothing," Orozco, an organizer with the Ella Baker Center said. She said the fire department showed up and did extinguish the fire.

It is not clear if the looting of the store is connected to anyone who may have been protesting ICE.

Chaos

The video shows chaotic moments of a crowd of people at the store's entrance as the mob rushes in to take whatever they please.

People can be heard on the video encouraging each other to "hurry up!"

Looters can be seen with armfuls of piles of clothing taken directly off the rack. Several of the thieves are wearing hooded sweatshirts and many people have masks to partially obscure their faces, although some people's faces can clearly be seen on the video.

The video captures the moment a sledgehammer is used to break into the store.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt by these incidents.

This is a developing story.