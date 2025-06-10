LA ICE protests: Newsom seeks restraining order to block military deployment

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the deployment of National Guard soldiers and Marines to quell immigration protests in Los Angeles.

Newsom asked U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer to grant the order by 1 p.m. Breyer has not yet responded to the request.

"The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens. Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy," Newsom said in a statement. "Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President."

The emergency motion builds on a lawsuit the state submitted Monday against the Trump administration. The suit alleges the president violated federal law and state sovereignty by deploying the military without the governor’s consent or input, which is typically required.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that, under the state constitution, Newsom serves as commander-in-chief of the California National Guard.

Trump defended the move in a social media post, claiming the city would have been "completely obliterated" if he had not sent Guard members.

This appears to be the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard has been activated without a request from its governor.

The immigration protests in Los Angeles were sparked by Trump’s immigration crackdown in the area. They started Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading on Saturday to Paramount and neighboring Compton.

Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA’s fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot and at several other locations on Friday. The next day, they were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office near another Home Depot in Paramount, which drew out protesters who suspected another raid. Federal authorities later said there was no enforcement activity at that Home Depot.

Demonstrators attempted to block Border Patrol vehicles by hurling rocks and chunks of cement. In response, agents in riot gear unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls.

The weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the LA area climbed above 100, federal authorities said. Many have also been arrested while protesting.

What’s happening elsewhere?

Local perspective:

Protests over immigration raids are happening in major cities throughout the country, including in San Francisco where several buildings were defaced with graffiti.

However, police said overall, they had no problem with the large demonstration, which started Monday night at the 24th Street BART Station.

It was a small splinter group that split off from the larger demonstration that started vandalizing and damaging businesses in the Mission and along Market Street near Civic Center.

Officers made an unknown number of arrests, following the 150 arrests they made on Sunday night.