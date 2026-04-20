Massive project to repair I-80 finishes ahead of schedule

The Brief Crews from Caltrans worked throughout the weekend to repair a two-mile stretch of the freeway between 17th and 4th Streets. While the full closure was expected to last through the early morning hours, Caltrans reported that work was completed just before midnight on Sunday. The project focused on rehabilitating aging infrastructure, including sections of the freeway that are more than 70 years old.



A massive construction project that threatened to create a weekend traffic nightmare on Interstate 80 in San Francisco has finished significantly ahead of schedule.

Caltrans' repairs

What we know:

Crews from Caltrans worked throughout the weekend to repair a two-mile stretch of the freeway between 17th and 4th Streets. While the full closure was expected to last through the early morning hours, Caltrans reported that work was completed just before midnight on Sunday.

The project focused on rehabilitating aging infrastructure, including sections of the freeway that are more than 70 years old. In addition to the mainline repairs, crews finished work on the 4th Street off-ramp.

By completing the ramp repairs during this window, officials confirmed that a separate weekend closure previously required for that work will no longer be necessary.

As of Monday morning, traffic was flowing normally through the area. Detours have been removed, and all lanes and off-ramps leaving San Francisco are open to motorists.