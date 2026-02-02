Massive turnout for Emeryville's Tokyo Central

article

A new specialty grocery store has opened in the East Bay.

Tokyo Central officially opened its doors at Emeryville’s Bay Street shopping center following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. The San Francisco Chronicle reported there were 700 people waiting in line at 10 a.m.

Emeryville Mayor Sukhdeep Kaur attended the event, welcoming the store to the city.

Kaur said the opening represents more than the launch of a new business, pointing to the company’s focus on community connections.

Following the ribbon cutting, a large line of customers stretched out onto the sidewalk as shoppers waited to enter. Inside, the store offers a wide selection of items, including fresh grab-and-go sushi and sandwiches, a hot food bar, and a variety of Japanese cuisine staples and sweets.

The Emeryville store is Tokyo Central’s second Bay Area location. The company’s first Bay Area store serves shoppers in Cupertino.