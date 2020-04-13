Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila donate 80K face masks to first-responders

Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

The couple dropped off some of the masks Friday at the Austin Fire Department. "The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when

@McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we're getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon," AFD said in a tweet. "Part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA!"

Camila Alves McConaughey, a model and designer, also took to Instagram to share the news about the donation her and her husband made. “Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus.”

She added that she hoped the move would “inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer... pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass...”

McConaughey has been hunkered down in his longtime hometown of Austin, Texas, with his wife, three kids and his mother, who moved out of her assisted living facility to join them.

