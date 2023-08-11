Maui fire: Interactive map shows before and after images, allows readers to search an adress

A new interactive map shared with KTVU allows readers to search an address in Lahaina to view before and after images of the devastating fire.

The map, created by Esri, uses imagery from Maxar and shows the tranquil town before a fire brought it to ashes on Aug. 9. Readers can search individual addresses to search for homes or scroll through the map to view the scene.

"The [map], which uses post-event imagery captured by Maxar on August 9, 2023, shows what Maui and specific communities such as Lahania look like before and after the wildfire," an Esri spokesperson told KTVU in a statement. "You can use the bookmarks in the upper right to explore impacts in Kihei, Pukulani, and Central Maui. You can zoom in to see damage to individual buildings and the overall environment."