The Brief Dr. Maya Angelou monument unveiled at San Francisco Public Library The artwork is the first to commemorate a Black woman in the city's Civic Art Collection SF Public Library features special edition library card with Dr. Angelou's portrait



Author, poet, consummate performer, singer, dancer, activist, freedom fighter, professor, feminist, humanitarian, songwriter and yes, even a Muni streetcar operator.

Those are all ways to describe the distinguished Maya Angelou, who was honored on Thursday when a new monument was unveiled at The San Francisco Public Library.

The bronze sculpture is titled Portrait of a Phenomenal Woman.

Styled in the form of a book, it features a quote from Angelou's popular poem, ‘Still I Rise.' It's the first monument to commemorate a Black woman in the city's Civic Art Collection.

A monument for poet, author and activist Maya Angelou is unveiled in San Francisco. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Sculptor Lava Thomas said the work is the most significant project she's ever been a part of.

"In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, young Maya Angelou would go on to become one of the most extraordinary individuals of our time," Thomas said at the unveiling.

Angelou grew up in San Francisco and was a prolific writer, well known for her 1970 autobiography, I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.

She remained a prolific writer and activist until her death in 2014.

"Information helps you to see that you're not alone. That there's somebody in Mississippi and somebody in Tokyo who all have wept, who've all longed and lost, who've all been happy. So the library helps you to see, not only that you are not alone, but that you're not really any different from everyone else. There may be details that are different, but a human being is a human being." — Dr. Maya Angelou

Mayor London Breed was joined by Angelou's family members and the doctor's archivist at the unveiling.

"The remarkable life and legacy of Dr. Maya Angelou has inspired countless individuals, and she will now shine as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of San Franciscans who will visit our Main Library," said Mayor Breed. "Through the power of poetry, Dr. Angelou remains a symbol of community, connection, and creativity."

(Image: Portrait of a Phenomenal Woman Unveiling and Community Celebration, San Francisco Main Library, September 19, 2024 - L-R Poet Laureate Genny Lim, Dr. Gina Fromer, Artist Lava Thomas, Mayor London Breed, Rosa Johnson (Niece of Maya Angelou),

San Francisco Arts Commission Director of Cultural Affairs Ralph Remington, noted Angelou is a woman many of firsts, including being the first Black woman to be featured on U.S. currency. As a teen during World War II, she briefly held a job as a streetcar conductor after responding to an ad she saw placed by Market Street Railway in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Market Street Railway website tells her story of determination. She felt snubbed at first, but with her mother's encouragement, she went back every day for two weeks until they allowed her to fill out an application.

The monument, fabricated in the state of Washington, stands at 8-feet tall and is 6-feet wide. Weighing in at approximately 6,900 pounds, it sets atop a basalt stone base by Richmond, California's American Soil and Stone. The artwork is on display for all to see outside the public library's main branch in the Civic Center area. The image on the monument, drawn by Thomas, is based on an image still from a 1973 interview of Dr. Angelou in conversation with Bill Moyers.

In 2017, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors passed a resolution recognizing that women, despite being more than half the population, are underrepresented in leadership roles in both public and private sectors. "Their historical contributions are inadequately recognized in public statues and memorials," said Jaime Wong with San Francisco Public Library.

An attempt to address this was made by the board in 2018, when legislation was passed to require 30% of non-fiction female representation in works of art on city property, plaques and names of streets and public buildings.

The powerful quote inscribed on the monument speaks to the importance of information and connecting with others through shared experience. You can tap into that power yourself with a special edition library card from SFPL featuring Dr. Angelou's portrait drawn by Thomas.

The source San Francisco Public Library, Market Street Railway, and sound from the unveiling

