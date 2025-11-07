Mayor Lurie unveils affordable housing in Bayview-Hunters Point

article

San Francisco city officials on Friday unveiled 112 new units of affordable housing available to lower-income residents.

Mayor Daniel Lurie cut the ribbon on Oscar James Residences, a two-building complex in Bayview-Hunters Point priced for San Franciscans earning between 30% and 50% of the area median income. For a single person that would be anywhere between $32,750 and $54,550.

The complex is named for Oscar James, a longtime advocate for fair housing in Bayview.

"As we work to make San Francisco affordable for future generations, our administration will continue advancing projects that center affordable housing around the communities they serve — just like the Oscar James Residences," Lurie said in a press release. "Thank you to our federal, state and community partners for their support in making this project possible. And thank you, Oscar, for advocating for your community and helping to create more affordable homes for San Franciscans."

The residences will be completely electric, and incorporate advanced air quality and water conservation measures. The property will also feature a community room, fitness center, meeting lounge and landscaped courtyards, as well as on-site resident services provided by Bayview Senior Services, to ensure residents have access to support, programming and resources.

"This project represents what true community partnership looks like: neighbors, advocates, and the city coming together to deliver on a long-standing promise," Shamann Walton, supervisor for District 10 said in a press release. "Oscar James has fought for fair housing and equity in Bayview-Hunters Point for decades, and today’s ribbon cutting is a tribute to his vision and persistence. These new homes are more than buildings; they are a reminder that our communities deserve investment, dignity, and a future here in San Francisco."

The project was developed through a public-private partnership with the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Jonathan Rose Companies, and Bayview Senior Services. The development was financed through the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, and Bank of America.

Lurie has made housing affordability one of the key issues of his administration. He recently cut the ribbon on two affordable housing sites in Sunnydale, as well as 73 units of housing in Bayview-Hunters Point in September, and a 135-unit development in the Outer Sunset.



