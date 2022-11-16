McClymonds High School student stabs another student after dispute, district says

article

A student at McClymonds High School in Oakland stabbed another student with a sharp object after a dispute, the school district said in a statement.

Oakland Unified spokesperson John Sasaki said the incident happened on campus Tuesday afternoon and was witnessed by several students.

"It started with some kind of conflict that led to one student using a sharp object to stab the other student," Sasaki said. "Staff immediately stopped the conflict, disarmed the student, provided care to the injured student, and called 911."

The district said the injured student was taken to a local hospital but did not provide information on the teen's current condition.

The other student is facing serious consequences and police are "addressing the student with the weapon."

The school and district are providing behavioral health support to students who witnessed the incident to help them deal with their trauma and grief.