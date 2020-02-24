McClymonds High to remain closed; students will be taken on field trips

article

Oakland's McClymonds High School will remain closed for another day, as the district awaits final test results about a toxic chemical discovered on school grounds.

In the meantime, the district held a Monday morning meeting at the West Oakland Middle School library, telling parents what was in store for their students. Since space is limited at other campuses, McClymonds' students will be gong on several field trips including to the African-American History Museum, Angel Island and to the Grand Lake Theater, where they will watch a documentary on homelessness.

Students will also not be punished for late assignments that were due this week.

Still, parents at the meeting said they were concerned their students would fall behind.

McClymonds has been closed since Thursday because of the discovery of a known cancer-causing chemical found on the school grounds. The chemical is called TCE or trichloroethylene. It was found in the groundwater under the school .but not in the drinking water.

The exact source of the contamination hasn't been identified yet.

The concern is whether vapors from that chemical may be in the air and the ventilation system at the school.

Preliminary tests done on Saturday, show that the air appears to be safe.

But Oakland school district officials will keep the McClymonds campus closed, until they get final lab test results, later this week.