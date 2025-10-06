Medical helicopter crashes on Highway 50 in Sacramento, unknown number of injuries

article

A medical helicopter crashed on Highway 50 in Sacramento Monday evening.

The helicopter crashed at around 7 p.m. on eastbound Highway 50 near the Highway 99 junction.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed there are injuries, but did not immediately have specifics.

This is causing a massive traffic delay in the area. CHP in the South Sacramento area said the state route 99 northbound connector to US 50 eastbound is shut down. There was no estmated time of reopening. On social media, CHP advised to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

Emergency crews were seen responding to the scene from the vantage point of a local TV station's news helicopter.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest information as it comes into the newsroom.