Mega Millions hits $1.1B for Tuesday's drawing, among highest ever

After almost three months of no Mega Millions jackpot winners, the game hit an estimated grand prize of $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's drawing.

That's the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date, according to California Lottery officials. It's the fifth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

While many lottery players buy their tickets with grand dreams of striking it big-time rich, the odds of winning the top Mega Millions top prize stood at an improbable 1 in 302.6 million.

The drawing for the game is held 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

"Be sure to purchase your ticket(s) before 7:45 p.m. for tonight’s draw," state lottery officials reminded jackpot dreamers on Tuesday.