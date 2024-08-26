Expand / Collapse search

Mega Millions jackpot hits more than half a billion

Published  August 26, 2024 12:41pm PDT
Lottery
FILE-Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has hit a whopping $575 million after no one hit all the winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.

While the jackpot from Friday's draw was elusive, there were almost 160,000 winners of smaller prizes, including four tickets that hit four numbers minus the Mega number, worth $10,776, according to California State Lottery officials.

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were: 28, 30, 44, 66, 69, and Megaball 2.

This week’s estimated jackpot is the ninth largest in the Mega Millions game, according to California State Lottery officials.

Here's a look at the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots: 

  1. $1.602 billion                08/08/2023                    Fla.
  2. $1.537 billion                10/23/2018                    S.C.
  3. $1.348 billion                01/13/2023                    Maine
  4. $1.337 billion                07/29/2022                    Ill.
  5. $1.128 billion                03/26/2024                    N.J.
  6. $1.050 billion                01/22/2021                    Mich.
  7. $656 million                  03/30/2012                   Kans., Ill., Md.
  8. $648 million                  12/17/2013                   Calif., Ga.
  9. $575 million                  08/27/2024                   __________
  10. $552 million                  06/04/2024                   Ill.

While notable, state lottery officials said that Tuesday’s estimated jackpot is still far from being the largest of all time, when considering winnings from the popular Powerball game as well.  

Here's a look at the top U.S. jackpots from Powerball and Mega Millions:

  1. $2.040 billion      11/07/2022                Calif.                          (Powerball)
  2. $1.765 Billion      10/11/2023                Calif.                          (Powerball)
  3. $1.602 billion      08/08/2023                Fla.                            (Mega Millions)
  4. $1.586 billion      01/13/2016                Calif., Fla., Tenn.    (Powerball)
  5. $1.537 billion      10/23/2018                S.C.                           (Mega Millions)
  6. $1.348 billion      01/13/2023                Maine                     (Mega Millions)
  7. $1.337 billion      07/29/2022                Ill.                           (Mega Millions)
  8. $1.326 billion      04/06/2024                Ore.                       (Powerball)
  9. $1.128 billion      03/26/2024                N.J.                        (Mega Millions)
  10. $1.080 billion      07/19/2023                Calif.                     (Powerball)

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

Each ticket costs $2 to play.

Draws take place twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Ticket purchases must be made by 7:45 p.m. or the picks will be rolled over to the next drawing. 

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Megaball are one in 302,575,350. 

You are more than 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning.

