Mega Millions jackpot hits more than half a billion

The Brief The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Million drawing has soared to $575 million. No one hit all the winning numbers from Friday's drawing. Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the ninth largest in history.



The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has hit a whopping $575 million after no one hit all the winning numbers from Friday’s drawing.

While the jackpot from Friday's draw was elusive, there were almost 160,000 winners of smaller prizes, including four tickets that hit four numbers minus the Mega number, worth $10,776, according to California State Lottery officials.

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were: 28, 30, 44, 66, 69, and Megaball 2.

This week’s estimated jackpot is the ninth largest in the Mega Millions game, according to California State Lottery officials.

Here's a look at the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.602 billion 08/08/2023 Fla. $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 S.C. $1.348 billion 01/13/2023 Maine $1.337 billion 07/29/2022 Ill. $1.128 billion 03/26/2024 N.J. $1.050 billion 01/22/2021 Mich. $656 million 03/30/2012 Kans., Ill., Md. $648 million 12/17/2013 Calif., Ga. $575 million 08/27/2024 __________ $552 million 06/04/2024 Ill.

While notable, state lottery officials said that Tuesday’s estimated jackpot is still far from being the largest of all time, when considering winnings from the popular Powerball game as well.

Here's a look at the top U.S. jackpots from Powerball and Mega Millions:

$2.040 billion 11/07/2022 Calif. (Powerball) $1.765 Billion 10/11/2023 Calif. (Powerball) $1.602 billion 08/08/2023 Fla. (Mega Millions) $1.586 billion 01/13/2016 Calif., Fla., Tenn. (Powerball) $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 S.C. (Mega Millions) $1.348 billion 01/13/2023 Maine (Mega Millions) $1.337 billion 07/29/2022 Ill. (Mega Millions) $1.326 billion 04/06/2024 Ore. (Powerball) $1.128 billion 03/26/2024 N.J. (Mega Millions) $1.080 billion 07/19/2023 Calif. (Powerball)

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each ticket costs $2 to play.

Draws take place twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Ticket purchases must be made by 7:45 p.m. or the picks will be rolled over to the next drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Megaball are one in 302,575,350.

You are more than 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning.